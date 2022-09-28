MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Jimmy Buffett’s official Twitter account, Buffett will postpone the rest of his current tour due to health reasons and hospitalization.
According to the post, Buffett’s doctors said he needs to take this time off to recuperate and heal. The following performances will be rescheduled:
|Original Date
|Location
|Rescheduled Date
|Oct. 8
|MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV
|March 4, 2023
|Oct. 15
|MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV
|March 11, 2023
|Oct. 22
|Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
|TBA
The following performances will be canceled:
|Original Date
|Location
|Oct. 10
|Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
|Oct. 12
|Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, ID
Tickets to the original show will be honored for the rescheduled shows in 2023. Shows that have been canceled will be refunded. For more information about the rescheduling and ticket information, visit the Jimmy Buffett website.
