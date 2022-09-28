MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Jimmy Buffett’s official Twitter account, Buffett will postpone the rest of his current tour due to health reasons and hospitalization.

According to the post, Buffett’s doctors said he needs to take this time off to recuperate and heal. The following performances will be rescheduled:

Original DateLocationRescheduled Date
Oct. 8MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NVMarch 4, 2023
Oct. 15MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NVMarch 11, 2023
Oct. 22Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CATBA

The following performances will be canceled:

Original DateLocation
Oct. 10Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
Oct. 12Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, ID

Tickets to the original show will be honored for the rescheduled shows in 2023. Shows that have been canceled will be refunded. For more information about the rescheduling and ticket information, visit the Jimmy Buffett website.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.