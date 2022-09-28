Jimmy Buffett postpones his tour after he was hospitalized due to health issues.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Jimmy Buffett’s official Twitter account, Buffett will postpone the rest of his current tour due to health reasons and hospitalization.

According to the post, Buffett’s doctors said he needs to take this time off to recuperate and heal. The following performances will be rescheduled:

Original Date Location Rescheduled Date Oct. 8 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV March 4, 2023 Oct. 15 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV March 11, 2023 Oct. 22 Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA TBA

The following performances will be canceled:

Original Date Location Oct. 10 Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT Oct. 12 Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, ID

Tickets to the original show will be honored for the rescheduled shows in 2023. Shows that have been canceled will be refunded. For more information about the rescheduling and ticket information, visit the Jimmy Buffett website.