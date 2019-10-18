Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are now the longest-married presidential couple

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter (L) and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter attend the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The annual benefit raises critical funds for MusiCares’ Emergency Financial Assistance and Addiction Recovery programs. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Congratulations to former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter!

They are officially the longest-married presidential couple, according to the Carter Center.

The Carters got married on July 7, 1946 and have been going strong now for 26,765 days.

Jimmy was 21 and Rosalynn was 18 when they got married. This was after Rosalynn rejected Jimmy’s first proposal because she had promised her father, on his death bed, that she wouldn’t get married until she finished college.

Not only have the Carters been married for over seven decades, but they also have four children and over twenty grandchildren.

Jimmy told Bill Gates back in 2017 that he and Rosalynn have been successful for this long because they follow a few simple rules. Jimmy said these rules include doing things together whenever they can, giving each other plenty of space for hobbies and independent growth, and never going to bed angry.

Again, congratulations to the happy couple!