‘Jeopardy!’ champ donates to cancer walk in Alex Trebek’s name

National

by: CNN/WRIC

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) —  The “Jeopardy!” champion who won more than $2 million dollars is honoring the host of the game show. 

James Holzhauer donated a portion of his winnings to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk Alex Trebek’s name. 

An organizer for the 2019 Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk said Holzhauer sent a donation of more than $11,000. 

With the donation, he wrote the message – “For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors.” 

Back in March, Trebek shared with the public that is battling stage four pancreatic cancer. 

He has since stated he’s in near-remission. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Mel Showers Sweepstakes