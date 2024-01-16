INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN/NEXSTAR) — Janet Jackson and Nelly are “Together Again.”
Five-time Grammy award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Janet Jackson recently announced that she was adding 35 dates to her Together Again concert tour.
These 2024 tour stops build off Jackson’s 2023 Together Again Tour, which included 36 sold-out shows and was met with rave reviews.
The Together Again Tour is a celebration of Jackson’s career, and will cover all her hits. Rapper Nelly will open all of the shows, according to Billboard, performing hit songs and fan favorites from his two-decade career.
Jackson and Nelly’s first stops will begin in California in June. Here’s a look at the dates and cities where they’ll travel to this summer:
- June 4: Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs, Palm Desert, California
- June 6: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, California
- June 8: The Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California
- June 9: Honda Center, Anaheim, California
- June 11: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
- June 12: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
- June 14: USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, Utah
- June 16: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
- June 18: Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minnesota
- June 19: United Center, Chicago, Illinois
- June 21: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, Missouri
- June 22: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
- June 23: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
- June 25: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
- June 26: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- June 28: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
- June 29: The XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, Connecticut
- July 2: Pine Knob Music Theatre, Detroit, Michigan
- July 3: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
- July 5: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, New York
- July 6: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pennsylvania
- July 9: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
- July 10: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
- July 12: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
- July 13: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, Maryland
- July 14: PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, North Carolina
- July 16: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, Florida
- July 18: iThink Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida
- July 20: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
- July 21: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
- July 23: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
- July 25: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
- July 26: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- July 27: Moody Center, Austin, Texas
- July 30: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona
Tickets go on sale for the general public at LiveNation.com on Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. local time for each venue.