Jamie Foxx, Jordan Peele among honorees at AAFCA awards

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jordan Peele, Jamie Foxx and Eddie Murphy have been honored at the African American Film Critics Association.

Peele won for best director and his film “Us” took home the award for best picture at the 11th annual awards Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Foxx says being recognized as the best supporting actor for his role in “Just Mercy” was “special.”

Eddie Murphy wasn’t in attendance, but he won for best actor for his role in Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Name.”

Oscar contender “Parasite,” a South Korean thriller, won two awards for best screenplay and foreign film, sharing the honor with “Atlantics,” a Senegalese love story.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories