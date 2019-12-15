James ‘Radio’ Kennedy dies at 73

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – James Kennedy, also lovingly known as “Radio” has died at age 73.
Radio passed away on Sunday morning, according to McDougald Funeral Home in Anderson.
Many knew Kennedy as the inspiration for the Hollywood movie “Radio,” which was based on his life.
For decades, he’d been a part of the football program at T.L. Hanna High School.
“The community, they just love Radio,” coach Harold Jones previously told WSPA, “I mean, everybody loves Radio.”
Prior to his death, Kennedy had been hospitalized.
Services will be arranged by McDougald Funeral Home.
