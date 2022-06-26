TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “Jackass” star Bam Margera is missing once again from a Florida rehabilitation facility, according to a report by TMZ.

TMZ said that law enforcement sources told the news outlet that that Margera left LifeSkills South Florida in Deerfield Beach Saturday. Law enforcement said he was spotted wearing all black at 5:30 p.m.

According to TMZ, Broward County detectives are also searching for the former skateboarder.

This comes almost two weeks after the pro skateboarder left the facility the first time. A police report stated he was not happy with LifeSkills’ services and was supposed to check into another facility during his first disappearance.

Margera was placed in the rehab facility after a court order, according to staff.