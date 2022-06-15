TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for Jackass star Bam Margera after he reportedly drove away from a drug rehabilitation center in Florida.

The Delray Beach Police Department confirmed it was searching for Margera in an email to News Channel 8. WFLA has requested more information.

TMZ reports the pro skateboarder went missing on Monday after leaving the unnamed facility. The rehab’s manager told police Margera had expressed dissatisfaction with their services, and said he planned to check himself into a different rehab nearby. He drove away in a black sedan, the report said.

The staff said they believe he had a legal order against him, which requires him to stay at the rehab. He did not appear to be a danger to himself or others, the report said, according to TMZ.

Margera opened up in the past about his struggles with addiction. Last year, the reality star was taken to a rehab facility after an alleged disturbance at the Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Petersburg, TMZ reported.

“When deputies arrived, they were informed that Mr. Margera had an ex parte order, which is a judge’s order for court-ordered rehabilitation,” the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Those are taken out by a third party on behalf of the person.”

According to TMZ, Margera was fired from Jackass Forever, the first Jackass film in nearly a decade, for allegedly taking drugs. He is now suing Paramount and the film’s co-creators Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine, saying he was wrongfully fired.