It’s the 34th anniversary of the Challenger Space Shuttle tragedy

(CNN Newsource) – It’s been 34 years since the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded after takeoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Today marks the somber anniversary of that day — January 28th, 1986 when challenger lifted off and exploded 73 seconds into flight.

All seven crew members were killed, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.

The explosion was a result of a rocket booster failure which ignited the fuel tank.

