It’s National Special Education Day

(CNN Newsource) — Monday is National Special Education Day.

It’s a day to recognize teachers, students, parents, and the progress that has been made in Special Education.

Special Education Day was first celebrated in 2005.

It’s also a time to recognize the ‘Individuals with Disabilities Education Act’ which passed in 1975.

The Federal Legislation is designed to ensure that children with disabilities be granted a free appropriate public education (FAPE) in the least restrictive environment.

Celebrate National Special Education Day by sharing your story or a the story of a loved one.

Use the Hashtag ‘Special Education Day’ to post on Social Media.

