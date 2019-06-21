It’s National Selfie Day!

(CNN) — Time to pull out your best duck face, pouty look or smize!

June 21 is National Selfie Day. It’s a day for you to admire your favorite self-portrait.

It’s hard to believe but selfies actually existed before social media and smartphones.

According to the Library of Congress, a photographer named Robert Cornelius took the first selfie in 1839.

Back then, of course, it wasn’t called a selfie. That word was not added to the Oxford Dictionary until 2013. That same year, it was actually named Oxford’s Word of the Year.