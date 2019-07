(CNN) — I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day!

President Ronald Reagan made the day official back in 1984, and it’s observed annually each third Sunday of July.

You can find some good deals on frozen treats today.

Dippin Dots is giving away free mini cups, but the hours vary depending on location.

Dogs can even get in on the celebration!

Petsmart PetsHotel locations are giving away free dog-safe ice cream topped with dog biscuits.