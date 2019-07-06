It’s National Fried Chicken Day!

(CNN) — Barbecued chicken may be a summertime fan favorite, but this weekend you need prepare your poultry with a little more grease because Saturday is National Fried Chicken Day.

It is observed every year on July 6.

According to nationalcalendarday.com, the practice of deep-frying chicken in fat was imported to the U.S. by Scottish immigrants.

So in a way, it’s a very appropriate Independence week observance, celebrating one of the highlights of America’s rich cultural melting pot.

So whether it’s at home or at a restaurant, take a moment to enjoy National Fried Chicken Day with a few pieces of golden, deep-fried poultry goodness.

