It’s National Fried Chicken Day!

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Barbecued chicken may be a summertime fan favorite, but this weekend you need prepare your poultry with a little more grease because Saturday is National Fried Chicken Day.

It is observed every year on July 6.

According to nationalcalendarday.com, the practice of deep-frying chicken in fat was imported to the U.S. by Scottish immigrants.

So in a way, it’s a very appropriate Independence week observance, celebrating one of the highlights of America’s rich cultural melting pot.

So whether it’s at home or at a restaurant, take a moment to enjoy National Fried Chicken Day with a few pieces of golden, deep-fried poultry goodness.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes