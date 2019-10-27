It’s National Black Cat Day

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Everyone loves the underdog, but what about the under-cat? 

It’s time to celebrate one of the most overlooked felines on National Black Cat Day! 

These dark creatures of the night captivate our imaginations around Halloween time — but they’re really not creepy.  That’s just an old superstition.  

Black cats are just as loving and affectionate as any other kitty.  Their unlucky reputation helps keep them among the least adopted cats at shelters. 

