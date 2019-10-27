It’s National Black Cat Day

(CNN) – Everyone loves the underdog, but what about the under-cat?
It’s time to celebrate one of the most overlooked felines on National Black Cat Day!
These dark creatures of the night captivate our imaginations around Halloween time — but they’re really not creepy. That’s just an old superstition.
Black cats are just as loving and affectionate as any other kitty. Their unlucky reputation helps keep them among the least adopted cats at shelters.
LATEST STORIES
- Man dies in early morning house fire in Silverhill
- Boston to eliminate library late fines for young people
- Woman loses her memory in childbirth, her husband writes book of their love story
- A smile seen around the world: Video of adopted baby with Down Syndrome goes viral
- Study: Offshore wind turbines could power the world