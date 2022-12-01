ALABAMA (WKRG) — Post Offices across the county will close Christmas and New Year’s Day this year. Because both of those days are Sundays. Post Offices will also close on Monday Dec. 26, 2022 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in observance of those Federal holidays, according to the United States Postal Service.

That means no letters or packages delivered on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 or Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. And unless you’re sending Priority Mail Express, there will be no residential or business delivery those following Mondays, either.

USPS did say that some Post Offices may offer extended hours leading up to the holidays. Some even offer limited hours on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. USPS said there were no plans to offer limited New Year’s Eve hours on Dec. 31.

When is mail collected from blue boxes?

USPS said blue boxes with collection times before noon will not be impacted by early closings on Dec. 24. But boxes normally last collected after noon may be emptied earlier in the day. USPS recommends customers put their mail in blue collection boxes by noon or take their items to a Post Office location.