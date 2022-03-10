Six points of interest, now the focus of learning and improvement going forward for HISD

HOUSTON (KIAH) — When Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II began his work with the district, he talked about wanting to really work with the community and listen to what everyone had to say, to help improve all schools.

The efforts to get input from have now helped to create a new working plan to improve the entire district for everyone.

This five-year strategic plan, according to House, will involve six points of interest that will be the main focus moving forward for the district.

The district says, over the course of five months, have “listened and learned to gather the perspectives of parents, students, teachers, principals and administrators, support staff, and other members of the Houston community. Through town hall meetings, focus groups, and surveys, we listened to learn what the district is doing well and what needs to be improved. What we heard from the community informed the superintendent’s priority areas.”

CW39 anchor Sharron Melton talked with Superintendent House in detail about how this plan came to be, more on who was involved, and a look at each one of the Six Points of Interest in detail, in this extended interview.

