Injured hiker spins in basket during helicopter rescue

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman’s rescue from an Arizona park took a pretty serious spin — literally.

Video shows the woman, 74, strapped to a stretcher-like device and being lifted out of Piestewa Peak into the hovering helicopter.

However, turbulence caused by the helicopter’s rotors caused the safety basket to begin spinning. 

Personnel in the helicopter attempt to stop the spinning by lowering the basket toward the ground. When the basket is again lifted toward the helicopter, though, the spinning begins again, at one point spinning faster than it did previously. 

The video then shows the helicopter, with the woman still hanging from it, fly off in an attempt to safely raise the basket into the helicopter.

She was transported to a trauma center for evaluation.

Authorities have not released the woman’s name or said what injuries she suffered.

