Infant twins found dead in hot car

NEW YORK CITY (CNN Newsource) — Infant twins were found dead inside a car in New York City in an apparent hot car death.

This was the scene in the Bronx Friday afternoon.

The father of the children told police he had forgotten they were inside the vehicle, after going to work for the day.

The victims were a boy and a girl — seven months old.

Police are questioning the 37-year-old father.

He told them he returned to his car in the afternoon and drove two blocks, but then discovered the infants in the back seat “foaming at the mouth.”

So far, no charges have been filed.