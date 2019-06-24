Infant formula sold at Walmart recalled due to possible metal pieces

(KXAN) — An infant formula exclusively sold at Walmart has been recalled because pieces of metal may be found in the product.

Perrigo Company PLC issued the voluntary, nationwide recall of the 35-ounce containers of Parents Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron on Friday. It says only one lot — about 23,388 containers — were affected. People should check their containers for Lot Code C26EVFV and an expiration date of Feb. 26, 2021.

No one has been hurt, the Food and Drug Administration reports, but it says the recall stemmed from a consumer complaint.

Anyone with the product should stop using it and can return the formula to any Walmart for a refund.