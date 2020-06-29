Infant dies after being ‘inadvertently’ left in hot car by father, police say

National

by: Alonzo Small ,

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia infant is dead after being left in a hot car by the child’s father, according to police.

Authorities in Fairfax County say the preliminary investigation reveals the father “inadvertently left the infant in a car for an extended amount of time.” Other details remain limited.

SUGGESTED: Hopewell vehicle stolen with 6-month old inside, suspects arrested

According to a statement from KidsandCars.org, the infant is at least the sixth child to die in a hot car in the U.S. this year. 

The exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories