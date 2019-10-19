Indiana woman found guilty after fatally striking 3 siblings at school bus stop

Breaking News
by: Tribune Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner

Alyssa Shepherd (Courtesy: WXIN)

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – The woman behind the wheel when three children were hit and killed at their bus stop in Rochester has been found guilty.

Alyssa Shepherd, 24, was found guilty of three felony counts of reckless homicide, a count of criminal recklessness and passing a school bus causing injury.

She faces more than 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for December 18.

Alivia Stahl, 9, and her 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle were hit and killed as they were getting on their school bus in October, 2018. A fourth child was also injured.

The family of the three victims pushed hard for a bill that increases penalties for a driver who disregard flashing red lights and stop arms on school buses. It became state law on July 1.

Residents can now face up to a year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine for passing a school bus with a stop arm out.

