Indiana artist uses Etch A Sketch to create art

(CNN Newsource) —It’s the well-known child’s toy for the budding artist in us all–the etch-a-sketch!

While many of us spent hours just trying to use it to draw simple shape, one Indiana artist is

using it to draw astonished reactions from her customers.

Carrie Johns is that chill artist…you’ll find most days quietly humming her favorite tune

and creating in her Floyds Knobs Studio…surrounded by her impressive work.

She’s taken the adulting out of all of this, her favorite medium has nothing to do with do with paint or a brush.

Instead she uses a child’s toy for a canvas and you’ll remember it well…the good old etch-a-sketch.

Her work though is far from child’s play. like most of us, johns started trying her hand at this when she was just a kid. Now she can crank out a small etch-a-sketch piece of art in an hour or two…faster than buddy the elf can make them.

When there are mistakes…she has no choice but to draw her way out of it, or flip the etch-a-sketch over…and start again. Believe it or not, there’s part of this process that’s tougher than the image itself… keeping the finished product intact for paying customers.

