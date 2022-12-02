(KTLA) – ‘Tis the season for some holiday cheer, fast-food style.

In-N-Out has debuted its very own set of ugly Christmas sweaters. The three sweaters come in a variety of designs.

The holiday collection is currently being sold on the restaurant’s website.

One of the sweaters displays cartoon french fries decorating a tree with all In-N-Out-themed trimmings. Another features the chain’s famous Double-Double and crossed palms design.

The third one is Yeti-themed and shows the ape-like creature downing the restaurant’s famous strawberry milkshake and Double-Double with a swarm of cartoon french fries and other menu items running away.

Limited quantities of sweaters are available.