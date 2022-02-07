MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 5, 2022, Monroe Police was dispatched to a local park on the 2900 block of Elk Pointe Drive in reference to an incident involving five juveniles and an adult. Upon arrival, officers came in contact with one of the victim’s parents who advised that their child and four other children were assaulted by a white male.

Witnesses advised officers that the suspect was standing outside of his 2010 Ford Escape that was parked in the parking lot of the local park. According to witnesses, the suspect asked the children, “Hey do y’all have any fine moms?”

The children ignored the suspect and kept walking until the suspect became irate and stated, “You know I’m not scared of y’all right?” According to the victims, the suspect then reached into his vehicle and pulled out a BB gun.

The victims advised officers that after the suspect grabbed the gun, he pointed the weapon at the children and stated, “I’m not scared of you kids.” The victims then ran away from the suspect and told their parents about the incident.

After speaking with witnesses, officers identified the suspect as 40-year-old Andy Wayne Jones. Officers made contact with Jones on the 2900 block of Deborah Drive and advised him of his Miranda Rights.

Jones told officers multiple stories about the incident that was inconsistent. He also mentioned that the children came to him asking if he owned a gun. According to authorities, Jones appeared to be under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance during questioning.

Officers searched his vehicle and discovered a blue container that contained marijuana and a syringe containing methamphetamine. Jones was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with the following offenses: