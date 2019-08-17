Illinois becomes first state to require insurers pay for EpiPens for children

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

EpiPens for children will now have to be covered by insurance companies in Illinois.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law Tuesday requiring insurance policies to pay “medically necessary epinephrine injectors for persons 18 years of age or under,” according to CNN.

Epipens can stop an allergic reaction and save lives, but they cost families about $600 each.

The price has gone up drastically in the last decade.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the governor said the measure is a “big step forward in protecting children and families.”

Illinois is the first state to mandate Epipen insurance coverage for children.

The new law takes effect on Jan. 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories