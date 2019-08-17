Illinois becomes first state to require insurers pay for EpiPens for children

EpiPens for children will now have to be covered by insurance companies in Illinois.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law Tuesday requiring insurance policies to pay “medically necessary epinephrine injectors for persons 18 years of age or under,” according to CNN.

Epipens can stop an allergic reaction and save lives, but they cost families about $600 each.

The price has gone up drastically in the last decade.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the governor said the measure is a “big step forward in protecting children and families.”

I was proud to sign two new laws expanding insurance coverage for children whose allergies require live-saving EpiPens and Illinoisans suffering from Lyme disease.



This legislation takes a big step forward in protecting our children and families. pic.twitter.com/ZQVTies3j3 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 13, 2019

Illinois is the first state to mandate Epipen insurance coverage for children.

The new law takes effect on Jan. 1.