iHeartMedia faces layoffs as company restructures

AL.com reports that the iHeartMedia layoffs are costing Alabama radio personalities their jobs.

The company released the following statement:

“As it enters the new decade, iHeartMedia today announced a new organizational structure for its Markets Group as it modernizes the company to take advantage of the significant investments it has made in technology and artificial intelligence (AI) and its unique scale and leadership position in the audio marketplace. The new structure will enable the company to maximize the performance of each of its markets – and the company overall — with its unique scale and multiple platforms; leadership in audio; and its expertise in consumers, monetization and data, and enhance iHeartMedia’s position as the number one audio company in America, continue its successful transformation as a technology- and data-powered 21st century media company, and accelerate the development of new platforms and services.

The company has made significant technology investments to change everything from how it sells advertising to how it utilizes data and builds new businesses like its digital platform, podcast platform and robust data platform – all of which have given it an undisputed leadership position in the audio world. Additionally, the company’s technological advancements increase its ability to support its employees and its customers through world class systems and innovation.”

Some radio personalities even took to Facebook to address their recent layoffs:

News 5 has reached out to the local stations for comment.

