Iconic Plymouth Rock vandalized with graffiti

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — The iconic Plymouth Rock, the landmark that marks where the Pilgrims landed the Mayflower 400 years ago, has been vandalized with graffiti.
It was among several historic landmarks that appeared to have been tagged by vandals.
The rock, which has the date 1620 chiseled into it, is now covered in red graffiti.
LATEST STORIES
- Local Beltone Hearing Center wins national food drive
- Registered sex offender runs from police, scales communications tower
- 10-year-old Florida girl located and safe after missing child alert
- Man suing California hospital after wife dies in childbirth
- Fire destroys Baldwin County home