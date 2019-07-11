ICE to begin immigration raids nationwide Sunday

(CNN) — The New York Times is reporting Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids will begin Sunday.

ICE officials will reportedly arrest thousands of undocumented immigrants, including those who may not be targeted but happen to be on the scene.

The agency originally planned to arrest families with court-ordered removals in 10 cities last month.

President Trump delayed that operation to give Democrats and Republicans time to reach an agreement on the migrant crisis.

That has not yet happened.

Acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli said Wednesday the raids are “absolutely going to happen,” though he declined to say when.

According to the Times, officials say authorities will try not to split up detained families.