BLOOMINGTON/NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple agencies are reporting a major crash.

According to police, I39 southbound is expected to be closed for about 12 hours.

Video courtesy of Becky Van Hoveln

The Normal Police Department posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that 1-39 was closed at El Paso.

Video courtesy of Chad Gubitz

The Illinois State Police are on scene at the “mass collision” on I-39, near mile marker 14. The crash is reported to be several hundred yards long and involves about 100 vehicles.







An Illinois State Patrol squad car has been struck on the scene, but no injuries have been reported.