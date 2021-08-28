Hurricane Ida: New Orleans Mayor Cantrell Hurricane preparation

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WKRG) — New Orleans’ Mayor Cantrell held a presser in preparation as the path of Hurricane Ida approaches Louisianna.

Evacuations are voluntary at this time.

The urgency of preparations was the main concern by those that spoke. Mayor Cantrell emphasized if citizens are to evacuate then they should do so now. The mayor also emphasized that those staying to not leave their houses after midnight, Aug. 29.

Mayor Cantrell said “Time is not on our side. It is growing and not weakening. The city will be ready to focus on post-storm response.” The city has been in contact with the residence of up to about 100 people with severe health issues. The mayor says these people will take priority, especially in the post-storm response.

The cities top priority is focusing on post-storm response.

The mayor said, “Who are first responders? We’re all first responders. Our neighbors, all of us. Take care of each other.”

The national guard currently has 200 soldiers on the ground at the time of the presser. The National Guard expects that to grow to 260 soldiers by 5:00 PM Saturday.

The preparation and safety of the citizens are the mayor’s major concerns. The mayor is confident in the levy protection system. However, storm surge is dangerous enough to topple over the levy system.

Mayor Cantrell said, “No one should show up at the convention center at this time.” The shelter at the convention center is only for the post-storm response.