Hurricane Dorian death toll in Bahamas rises to 30

Associated Press

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) – Officials in the Bahamas say the country’s death toll from Hurricane Dorian has increased to 30.

Bahamian Health Minister Duane Sands told The Associated Press that in a phone interview late Thursday that he expects that number to be “significantly higher” in upcoming days as crews continue search and rescue missions.

Sands said the victims are from Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands and includes those who were injured and airlifted to New Providence island.

Dorian hit the Abaco islands on Sunday as a Category 5 storm and then hovered over Grand Bahama for a day and a half as a Category 4 storm.

