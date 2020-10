From Meteorologist Scot Pilie — In a terrible series of misfortune, the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center for Category 2 Hurricane #Delta brings the system onshore just 15-20 miles east of where Category 4 Hurricane #Laura made landfall in August.

If Delta makes landfall as a Category 2, it would be the first October Category 2 in Louisiana since October of 1964 with Hurricane Hilda.