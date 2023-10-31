ATLANTA, Ga. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man has been indicted for transmitting interstate threats to injure the District Attorney and Sheriff connected to former President Donald Trump’s election interference case.

Arthur Ray Hanson, II, 59, of Huntsville, Alabama was indicted by a federal grand jury in Atlanta on October 25.

According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, on August 6, Hanson called the Fulton County Government customer services line twice and left two voicemails, one for Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat and another for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis and Labat are both connected to the prosecution of Trump in Fulton County for his alleged attempts in Georgia to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Information presented in court says that during both calls, Hanson threatened violence against the officials.

Hanson’s message to Sheriff Labat reportedly included the following statements:

“If you think you gonna take a mugshot of my President Donald Trump and it’s gonna be ok, you gonna find out that after you take that mugshot, some bad [expletive]’s probably gonna happen to you;”

“If you take a mugshot of the President and you’re the reason it happened, some bad [expletive]’s gonna happen to you;”

“I’m warning you right now before you [expletive] up your life and get hurt real bad;”

“Whether you got a [expletive] badge or not ain’t gonna help you none;”

“You gonna get [expletive]ed up you keep [expletive]ing with my President.”

In his message for DA Willis, Hanson made statements that included:

“Watch it when you’re going to the car at night, when you’re going into your house, watch everywhere that you’re going;”

“I would be very afraid if I were you because you can’t be around people all the time that are going to protect you;”

“There’s gonna be moments when you’re gonna be vulnerable;”

“When you charge Trump on that fourth indictment, anytime you’re alone, be looking over your shoulder;”

“What you put out there, [expletive], comes back at you ten times harder, and don’t ever forget it.”

Hanson made his initial appearance in federal court in Huntsville and will be formally arraigned in Atlanta on November 13, 2023.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bret R. Hobson and Brent Alan Gray are prosecuting the case.

You can see the full release regarding Hanson’s indictment here.