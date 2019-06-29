Human remains found after dog discovers bone in yard

SENECA, S.C. (CNN) — News cameras showed investigators digging up human remains last week of a pelvic bone and femur two days after a dog found a bone in a Seneca yard.

Police found a head and a torso nearby.

Seneca Police Chief John Covington is waiting to get more information…

“We’re drawing no conclusions there could be several other explanations,” Covington said. “This could be a homeless person that died of natural causes and no ones made a report. It could be someone that fell prey to being a victim of a murder in this jurisdiction or another, there’s just too many possibilities.”

The Oconee County coroner said he’ll examine the head and torso Thursday.

He tells us it looks like the bones belong to a woman aged between 25-45 and anywhere from 5 feet 1 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall.

He says the woman may have been dead anywhere from a few months to a year.

It was nerve-racking news for neighbors like Shameca Baskerville and her husband.

“My sisters called me you know cuz it was happening right here because just to make sure I was safe you know? Because it’s just right in our back yard but this is pretty scary,” Baskerville said.

For now, it’s a waiting game on forensics.

“We’re merely just working backwards,” Coving said. “We found the remains now we have to do the identification and then move in that direction with it.”