How you can win a few laps around Talladega? See the top stories for May 11

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man wanted for murder in Mississippi, nabbed in Panama City, allegedly stealing a soft drink.
This is one of the top stories on WKRG.com
ONLINE HEADLINES:
- Stolen soda leads to murder arrest
- Foley man wins $1 million Florida lottery scratch off
- IRS has $1.3 billion in unclaimed tax refunds, and there’s 1 week left to claim them
- BIG DAWG US Air Force Vessel dropped into Gulf as artificial reef
- Talladega Superspeedway offering free laps to those who receive COVID-19 vaccine on site