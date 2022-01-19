How to get free at-home COVID-19 tests

A United States government website is displayed on a computer, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Walpole, Mass., that features a page where people can order free, at-home COVID-19 tests. The website, COVIDTests.gov, allows people to order four at-home tests per residence and have them delivered by mail. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The federal government is now offering you the chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests to be shipped through the mail.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to receive up to four free at-home tests free of charge. According to the COVID tests website, orders will usually ship in seven to 12 days.

The available tests for order:

Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR

Can be taken anywhere

Give results within 30 minutes

Work whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms

Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines

Are also referred to as self-tests or over-the-counter tests

If you would like to order your own COVID-19 tests, click here.