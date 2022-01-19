How to get free at-home COVID-19 tests

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The federal government is now offering you the chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests to be shipped through the mail.
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to receive up to four free at-home tests free of charge. According to the COVID tests website, orders will usually ship in seven to 12 days.
The available tests for order:
- Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR
- Can be taken anywhere
- Give results within 30 minutes
- Work whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms
- Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines
- Are also referred to as self-tests or over-the-counter tests
