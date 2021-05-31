How to fly the American flag on Memorial Day

(ABC4) – Memorial Day, which takes place on the last Monday in May each year, honors those who have died in American conflicts.

To mark the day, you may be wondering — how do I fly the United States flag?

Thankfully, we have the United States Code, which officially addresses dozens of subjects, including how Old Glory should be flown on days like Memorial Day.

On Memorial Day, the flag should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon only. Then, it should be “raised briskly” to the top of the staff until sunset, according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

There is additional flag etiquette you should know amid Memorial Day.

Flag etiquette

In addition to flying the American flag properly on Memorial Day, here is a look at general flag display guidelines, courtesy of American Flagpole & Flag Co.