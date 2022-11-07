TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball jackpot is nearing $2 billion. The next drawing is coming on Nov. 7, meaning numbers are still in play for who might take the prize home. 23 people have gotten close to winning, with a four-out-of-five match.

According to the Florida Lottery, Saturday’s draw had a 3X multiplier and the winning numbers were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, and a Powerball of 20.

The jackpot is also a new record for Powerball, beating out 2016’s $1.586 billion prize.

With a jackpot of $1.9 billion, according to Florida Lottery, the take-home cash prize for Monday’s draw is $929.1 million, according to Powerball.

If you’re a Florida resident and lucky enough to win, you can either cash out at $585.3 million in a lump sum or take home $1.2 billion after federal taxes with the annuity option, according to USAMega.com, a site that calculates potential lottery wins.

Spreading out the winnings over 30 years means you’ll get about $40 million every year as a Florida resident. While everyone pays federal income taxes, Florida does not have a state income tax. In the United States, any income over $500,000 is taxed at 37%.

Winning the lottery is a run for luck. However, in Florida, you’re still more likely to be bitten by an alligator or get audited by the Internal Revenue Service.

Here’s a breakdown by USAMega for annual payouts if you win the current Powerball jackpot.

YearGross PaymentFederal TaxesState TaxesNet Payment
1$28,597,727$10,544,114$0$18,053,613
2$30,027,613$11,073,172$0$18,954,441
3$31,528,993$11,628,683$0$19,900,311
4$33,105,444$12,211,969$0$20,893,475
5$34,760,715$12,824,419$0$21,936,295
6$36,498,751$13,467,493$0$23,031,258
7$38,323,690$14,142,720$0$24,180,970
8$40,239,874$14,851,708$0$25,388,166
9$42,251,868$15,596,146$0$26,655,722
10$44,364,460$16,377,805$0$27,986,655
11$46,582,684$17,198,548$0$29,384,136
12$48,911,818$18,060,328$0$30,851,490
13$51,357,409$18,965,196$0$32,392,212
14$53,925,279$19,915,308$0$34,009,971
15$56,621,543$20,912,926$0$35,708,617
16$59,452,621$21,960,425$0$37,492,196
17$62,425,251$23,060,298$0$39,364,953
18$65,546,514$24,215,165$0$41,331,349
19$68,823,839$25,427,775$0$43,396,063
20$72,265,031$26,701,017$0$45,564,015
21$75,878,282$28,037,919$0$47,840,363
22$79,672,197$29,441,668$0$50,230,529
23$83,655,807$30,915,604$0$52,740,203
24$87,838,596$32,463,236$0$55,375,360
25$92,230,526$34,088,250$0$58,142,276
26$96,842,054$35,794,515$0$61,047,539
27$101,684,156$37,586,093$0$64,098,063
28$106,768,363$39,467,249$0$67,301,113
29$112,106,781$41,442,464$0$70,664,317
30$117,712,121$43,516,440$0$74,195,681
Total$1,900,000,004$701,888,653$0$1,198,111,352
(Source: USAMega.com)

