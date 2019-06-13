House panel votes to extend 9/11 victims fund following Jon Stewart plea

WASHINGTON (WFLA/CNN) – A house panel bill will provide additional funding for the September 11th victims compensation fund until 2090 was approved Wednesday.

This after the fund’s administrator announced awards for pending and future claims would have to be cut unless Congress acted.

A furious Jon Stewart slammed a nearly empty room of lawmakers on capitol hill just a day before the decision — calling out leaders for failing to show up to a hearing on the fund, despite the fact that victims and their families had shown up to share their stories.

The bill passed Wednesday without opposition.

“I refuse to accept that the lives of first responders and survivors are worth more than others. Every sick responder and survivor should be treated with the same dignity and compassion. All responders and survivors, whether they got sick in 2015 or will get sick in 2025 or 2035, should be properly compensated. Congress must act to make that happen,” Rep. Jerry Nadler said.

The current law was renewed in 2015 but was set to expire in 2020.