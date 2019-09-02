Horrific and spectacular images from Dorian

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pictures of the damage and flooding from Hurricane Dorian began to emerge soon after the storm made landfall. In a slow, relentless advance, the catastrophic storm kept pounding at the Northern Bahamas.

One of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded left wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.

Officials expect many residents to be left homeless. Most people went to shelters as the storm approached, with tourist hotels shutting down and residents boarding up their home.

The view from the International Space Station was almost as majestic as the storm is horrific. Hurricane Hunters flew into the eye of the storm on Sunday, capturing spectacular pictures of the eyewall and tremendous lightning being unleashed by the storm.