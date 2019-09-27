Homeless man changes woman’s tire, goes viral

(KTSU/WFLA) – Most days, Chuck, a homeless man in Utah, goes unnoticed. But not today.

A photo of him changing a woman’s tire has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

Anna Davidson, the woman behind the post, says she was trying to send a message.

“I just wanted them to put a face to who they are judging. That’s honestly what it was. It was kind of like big like, hey here you go, that’s one of those folks you want us to hide away somewhere where we cant see them,” said Davidson.

Chuck says his life hasn’t been easy. He has been in and out of custody since he was just 7 years old.

“I got molested in there and that’s when I became angry,” he recalled.

That anger led to more years in jail, some even in solitary confinement. But then he met Anna and her partner Ron.

“I wouldn’t be right here, right now talking to you if wasn’t for them two,” Chuck said.

Ron said he spent two years on the streets, searching for a place to lay his head.

“I know what it’s like to be out there when it’s cold, I know what it’s like to be out there when it’s hot, I know what it’s like to be out there hungry,” said Ron.

Chuck has been sleeping in a park and Ogden, and although he isn’t always sure where he will sleep or if he will wake up to police officers, he knows one thing. His stomach will be full.

“Cleaning and washing and doing all this stuff and helping others out gets me breakfast and lunch. That’s fine with me,” Chuck said.

So, before you let another person, like Chuck, go unnoticed, remember this:

“We need to look at each person’s story one by one and start seeing people for who they are, people,” Anna said.

Right now, huck is working to get his food handler’s license and plans to begin counseling.