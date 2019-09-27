Homecoming queen shares crown with special needs friend

SADLER, Texas (KXII/CNN Newsource) — Two seniors are sharing the title of homecoming queen at one Texas high school.

“We got to be it together. I think that was the best part for me,” says Trinity Arrington.

Last Friday, the homecoming court took the field at S&S high school for the big game.

Seniors Trinity Arrington and Emily Petty were both nominated to be the queen.

“I didn’t think I was going to win. I told everyone that asked me if I wanted to win that I wanted Emily to win, so I told them to vote for her,” Arrington says.

So when Trinity’s name was announced, she says she was shocked, but she had a different idea.

“I decided to give my crown to my sweet friend Emily, because she’s always wanted to be a princess. So I decided she deserved it,” Arrington says.

Trinity met Emily through spending time during lunch in the special education classroom, and now they’ve been friends for almost a year.

“I love her. Everyday,” Emily Petty says.

It’s a bond that goes beyond their moment on the football field.

“When I decided to hand her my crown, I cried,” Arrington says.

A friendship fit for royalty.

Trinity and Emily say it’s a night they won’t forget.

“We got to hold hands and we waved at everyone, and we blew kisses to everyone on the Collinsville side, they were really excited for us,” Trinity says.

“I blowed a kiss to my friends,” Emily says.

But for these girls it’s more than sharing a high school title.

“She’s always been my queen, she deserved it. It made her happy,” Arrington said.