(WKRG) — From April 11 until the end of April the world remembers the atrocities the Nazis committed during World War II and the liberations of the Concentration Camps by Allied forces. The Holocaust Remembrance Day for the United States falls on April 28.

At the end of the Second World War, as Germany was retreating, Allied forces found themselves in the Concentration Camps liberating those too sick or injured to be taken on the death walks, left behind to die. On April 11, 1945, GIs of the 6th Armored Division entered Buchenwald, a large camp near Weimar, which had been abandoned by the Germans. American troops had their first encounter with these horrific camps. Later on April 28 and April 29, 1945, the Concentration Camp Dachau, along with numerous satellite camps, were liberated by the United States Army.

Eisenhower, serving as Supreme Commander and a five-star general, had Americans tour the camp to expose the conditions to the world. Eisenhower wanted everything documented and was quoted saying:

“Get it all on record now – get the films – get the witnesses – because somewhere down the road of history some bastard will get up and say that this never happened.” Dwight D. Eisenhower, Supreme Commander of the US Army, 34th President

In 1979 a House Joint resolution 1014, a resolution designating April 28 and 29 of 1979 as “Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust,” was passed on the anniversary of the liberation of Dachau.