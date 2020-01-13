High winds blow trampoline onto powerlines as thousands in Knoxville lost power

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is continuing to recover after a line of severe weather ripped through the region over the weekend.

Causing high winds to topple trees and even propel a trampoline into power lines.

PREVIOUS: National Weather Service says EF-0 tornado hit Claiborne County during storms Saturday

The Knoxville Utilities Board shared these images of a trampoline stuck on local power lines.

At one point on Sunday, more than 10,000 homes were out of power. As of this morning, KUB is reporting zero outages.

