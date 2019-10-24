High School runner disqualified for wearing hijab

(CNN Newsource) — Noor Abukaram is a Junior in high school and proudly wears her Nike sport hijab when running for Sylvania Northview–and it’s never been a problem for the last three years, until her most recent meet.

Officials began their usual uniform check before the race. When Noor saw officials talking to each other, she assumed it was about her hijab.

Abukaram says, “In the back of my mind I was like are they going to say something about my hijab? Or about my uniform because it is different? “

But instead, Noors teammate was approached by officials–telling her that her shorts were out of uniform and that she must change to run. but they did not say anything to Noor about her hijab.

However, after crossing the finish line Noor did not see her name on the board.

Abukaram was disqualified and left in a state of confusion. She asked the officials as to why that decision was made and it was supposedly due to her hijab.

Despite not being told prior to the race, Noor’s hijab was out of uniform–allowing her to be disqualified.

“My heart dropped, I felt like something horrible happened to me, something that I always thought could happen, but never has happened,” says Abukaram. “I think I was mostly embarrassed, because like I never expected that to happen.”

The Ohio High School Athletic Association requires coaches to have a waiver for athletes wearing anything that is not a part of league approved uniforms. Noor’s family and coach were unaware she needed a waiver–mainly because she’s been competing in multiple sports for 3 years–wearing her hijab with no issues.

Now–for her next meet– Noor has a special letter saying she can wear her hijab. While she’s happy she will be permitted to run, she’s also disappointed she must have the letter in the first place.

Abukaram explains her hijab is a part of her and she will not take it off just so she can run. She hopes this doesn’t happen to any other young girl.

The Ohio Athletic Association explained their official was simply enforcing the rules.

But did not make it clear as to why they did not tell her it was an issue before the race.

