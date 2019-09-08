High school football players suspended after video shows them beating duck

(CNN) – Out of New Hampshire comes a disturbing story in which several high school football players are seen in a video beating a duck.

Still photos taken from the video captured in Moultonborough roughly two weeks ago show the event.

Wild ducks were lured from the water with several football players from Kennett High School standing around, and then the unthinkable happened.

“The heinous activity of a duck being hit over the head with a broomstick I guess is what ended up happening, and essentially one of the other students euthanized the duck, it was maimed pretty badly,” said Superintendent Kevin Richard.

Coaches were informed, and then police and fish and game were brought in to investigate.

“These students are juveniles so they certainly can’t be charged with anything,” Major David Walsh of New Hampshire Fish & Game said. “Their parents would be charged if we charged them and fine amount would be minuscule, so suspensions of community service, everyone agreed was the effective punishment.”

The superintendent says some students ended up with game suspensions, community service and more.

“Some mental health pieces, social, emotional pieces, and educational components related to it,” Richard said.

Since the incident happened, the school has received many calls from people who are outraged about what happened.

“You do have very strong opinions both ways and you try to come back to what you think is reasonable and also recognizing that these are adolescents that make bad choices, and this was a grievous mistake,” Richard said.

The superintendent says each of the students involved have different punishment levels based on their involvement in this incident.