Hidden Valley suggests new ranch flavor for Pop-Tarts

(WIVB) – Hidden Valley Ranch tweeted a picture, showing a box of ranch-flavored Pop-Tarts Wednesday.

Pop-Tarts quickly replied:

The tweets went viral, with other users weighing in, agreeing that ranch dressing doesn’t belong in Pop-Tarts.

