Here’s how to score free pancakes at Denny’s 🥞

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — If you’re looking for breakfast for dinner tonight — or simply wants to fill your belly full of flapjacks whenever you feel like it — Denny’s is offering some good deals to start the new year.

The food chain is giving out free two-stacks of buttermilk pancakes for anyone who places an online order of $5 or more. On top of that, Denny’s is offering free delivery.

The deal is good through January 18, 2021.

According to the blog Brand Eating, you don’t have to enter a code at checkout. Instead, you’ll simply be prompted to select a checkbox saying you want your free pancakes.

Although delivery is free, you may still encounter a service charges.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories