ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Sometimes you just need somebody to lean on!

St. Petersburg Police Officer Johnson saw an elderly woman walking down an alley on her way to her house who appeared to be lost.

Officer Johnson offered to drive her home however, she insisted on finishing her walk.

Instead of a ride, the police department says Johnson offered her some company on her walk home. The department says he took her arm and walked and talked with her until they arrived at her house.