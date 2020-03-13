Heartwarming photo captures North Carolina officer sharing pizza with homeless woman during lunch break

(CNN Newsource) — Officer Micheal Rivers of the Goldsboro Police Department — Sharing a moment of compassion with a person in need.

He was on his lunch break when he came upon a homeless woman he had not seen before in the community.

He asked her if she had eaten.

She said no.

Rivers told CNN “God put it on my heart to get her lunch.”

He got pizzas at a nearby restaurant, and for 45 minutes he ate and talker with the woman — who said her name was Michelle.

